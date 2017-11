SMSU VB team happy to have home court in regions

The Mustangs of SMSU will be hosting the Central Region Volleyball Tournament starting Thursday, November 30th and concluding on Saturday in Marshall, At take is a spot in the Elite 8. And junior standout Taylor Reiss, the NSIC player of the week who had 97 kills in the conference tournament, knows it’s a big advantage for her team to be playing on it’s home floor when it matters most.