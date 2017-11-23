State Rep. Tieszen Of Rapid City Dies In Drowning Accident

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Daugaard will order flags to fly at half-staff statewide after the passing of State Rep. Craig Tieszen of Rapid City.

Rep. Tieszen passed away on Wednesday in a drowning accident while attending a wedding in the Cook Islands located in the South Pacific, approximately 3,000 miles south of Hawaii. Tieszen’s brother-in-law, Brent Moline, 61, of Rapid City, also died in the accident.

Tieszen was in his first term representing District 34 in the State House of Representatives, after having served in the State Senate from 2009-16. Prior to his legislative service, Tieszen spent 32 years in law enforcement, retiring as Rapid City Chief of Police.

“Craig Tieszen was a good man and a dedicated public servant, and his loss is very sad,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard. “Craig Tieszen spent his life serving the public. He was a thoughtful and conscientious legislator, and a leader on criminal justice issues. More importantly, he was a true gentleman who was respected by all who knew him. Linda and I offer our deepest sympathies to the Tieszen and Moline families during this difficult time.”

The date of Rep. Tieszen’s funeral has yet to be determined.