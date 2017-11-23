Vikings win 7th straight as Keenum continues to shine

Vikings win 7th straight as Keenum continues to shine

Case Keenum continued his magical season Thursday as the Vikings beat the Lions 30-23 to take complete control of the division. It was the 7th straight win for Minnesota which improved to 9-2. Keenum who took over in week 3, went 21 of 30 for 282 yards and 2 TD’s. He also ran one in and the team celebrated in the end zone by enjoying an early Thanksgiving dinner. Both of his touchdown passes went to tight end Kyle Rudolph. Adam Thielen caught 8 passes for 89 yards and went over 1,000 yards for the season. Latavious Murray also scored and rushed for 85 yards in the victory which snapped a 3-game winning streak for Detroit.