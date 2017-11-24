18-Year-Old Identified In Tuesday’s Fatal Interstate Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We now know the name of the teen driver killed in a crash on I-229 this week in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say he’s 18-year-old Alex Lorang, of Sioux Falls. On Tuesday morning Lorang’s pickup truck was headed North on the interstate when he didn’t make the left-hand curve. The pickup went into the right shoulder and ditch and Lorang over-corrected.

The truck crossed over the Northbound lanes, hit the guard rail and went airborne into oncoming Southbound traffic, landing on a small SUV.

Lorang was ejected and died on the scene.

The man driving the SUV had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His two passengers, boys ages four and five, had minor injuries.