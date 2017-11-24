18-Year-Old Identified In Tuesday’s Fatal Interstate Crash

KDLT Newsroom
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – We now know the name of the teen driver killed in a crash on I-229 this week in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say he’s 18-year-old Alex Lorang, of Sioux Falls. On Tuesday morning Lorang’s pickup truck was headed North on the interstate when he didn’t make the left-hand curve. The pickup went into the right shoulder and ditch and Lorang over-corrected.

The truck crossed over the Northbound lanes, hit the guard rail and went airborne into oncoming Southbound traffic, landing on a small SUV.

Lorang was ejected and died on the scene.

The man driving the SUV had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

His two passengers, boys ages four and five, had minor injuries.

Related Post

Authorities ID 2 Killed In Weekend Crash Near Wate...
Several Shots Fired At Unoccupied Vehicle In Sioux...
Having Neck Pain? Doctors Say It Could Be “T...
Jodi Fick Named Director of Siouxland Libraries

You Might Also Like