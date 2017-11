Authorities ID Freeman Man Killed In Semitrailer Crash

MARION, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Freeman man who died in a semitrailer crash in Turner County.

The Highway Patrol says 56-year-old Ronald Heiter failed to negotiate a curve on a road Monday morning, and his rig rolled before starting on fire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about 5 miles north of Marion.