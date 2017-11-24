Downtown Holiday Kickoff Shatters Attendance Record

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Dazzling lights and holiday music could be seen and heard throughout downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. Plus, an estimated 40,000 people, according to organizers, who lined the main stretch for a yearly tradition: the Parade of Lights.

Holiday floats took over a nearly mile-long section of Phillips Avenue. It’s the 26th annual event and the official kick-off of the downtown holiday season. This year, the city is paying special tribute. The parade’s Grand Marshal is the late city planner Steve Metli who passed away in January.

After the parade wrapped up, the public was invited to head to the Holiday Inn for an after party and awards ceremony for the parade floats.

The turnout nearly doubles last year’s record-setting attendance of roughly 23,000 people.