Interstate 29 Bridge at Dell Rapids Set to Reopen

The Department of Transportation sets a preliminary deadline for the week of November 27

As one major road construction project near Dell Rapids wraps up, two more that will have a significant impact on travel and access to the city’s downtown get set to start. We talked with the City Administrator for Dell Rapids, Justin Weiland, about the opportunities for residents and visitors with the new bridge reopening. We also got details on what to expect in early 2018.