Little Canada Man Accused Of Repeatedly Punching Newborn

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) – A Little Canada man is accused of severely injuring his newborn son by repeatedly punching the crying 4-week-old child in the face.

23-year-old Johnny Taylor is charged with first-degree assault for assaulting his child.

The baby was taken to a hospital emergency room after the Sunday incident and eventually admitted to intensive care. Doctors said the infant had extensive bruising to his face and body, bleeding inside his skull, at least two broken ribs a potential brain injury.

Taylor denied abused his son. Court records don’t list an attorney for him, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found.