Man Wanted In Minnehaha County Arrested Near Lennox Following Car Chase

LENNOX, S.D. — A Sioux Falls man is in custody after leading authorities on a chase near Lennox Friday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy made contact with the suspect at the Countryside Convenience Truck Stop. There the deputy discovered the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was wanted in Minnehaha County on Grand Theft charges, and attempted to take him into custody. The suspect fled the truck stop at 6:50 a.m., leading authorities on a chase before stopping in a field just south of Lennox about half an hour later.

Authorities say, while fleeing, the suspect threatened that he had a hand gun and was going to harm himself. Once the chase brought law enforcement to the field, a negotiator was phoned in and was able to convince the suspect to leave the vehicle. He was arrested and faces new charges of eluding, driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, in addition to his previous warrant for grand theft.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lennox Police Dept., Canton Police Dept., South Dakota Highway Patrol, Lincoln County Emergency Management, Lennox Fire Dept. and Lennox Ambulance services all responded to the incident.