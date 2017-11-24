Mason Jar Boutique Storefront Key to Growth

Owner Katie Luttmann shares how her small town small business took off once she had a brick and mortar location

Katie Luttmann says her online clothing boutique was doing okay when she started her business in 2014. But the Mason Jar Boutique just wasn’t catching on like she thought it would. So she found a cozy little storefront in her new hometown of Dell Rapids and opened an actual brick and mortar location.

Luttmann hasn’t looked back since. Why she believes things really took off in 2016, along with news of a new 8,000 square foot warehouse, and plans to franchise beyond the Dell Rapids and Scottsdale, Arizona location she and her sister currently have, in the video above.