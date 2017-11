Pierre Man Who Died In Hughes County Crash Identified

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The Highway Patrol has identified a Pierre man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Hughes County.

Authorities say 22-year-old Joseph Swartz lost control of his car on a rural road late Sunday and the vehicle rolled. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 8 miles north of Pierre.

Swartz was alone in the vehicle.