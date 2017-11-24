Pipestone Comes Up Short Against Caledonia in 2A Title Game

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. —South Dakota and Iowa have crowned their high school football champions, but Minnesota will crown their champions starting Friday.

Pipestone and Caledonia faced off this afternoon at US Bank Stadium.

While the Arrows have an impressive 12-1 record going into the game they’ll be without starting QB Cody Thompson who’s out with mono.

Caledonia is going to get out to an early 12-0 lead but pipestones not out of it yet. On the kick off Tyl Woelber receives the kick and fakes the return he’ll connect with Carter Nesvold on a home run throw back who goes 76 yards putting the Arrows on the board 12-6 in the 1st quarter.

That’s as close as the Arrows would get.

Caledonia responds on the next drive as QB Owen King scrambles, but finds Sam Barthel for the 12 yard td extending the lead 18-6.

Late in the 3rd quarter it’s all Warriors as Mason Staggemeyer breaks loose up the middle for a 36 yd touchdown.

Pipestone couldn’t hang on especially without starting QB Cody Thompson as Caledonia rolls and gets the three peat 57-6