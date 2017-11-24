Police Searching For Two Juveniles After Breaking Windows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are looking for two juveniles they say broke a homeowner’s window with a rock.

Police responded to East 6th Street and North Locust Avenue this afternoon for an original call of a weapons violation indicating someone had shot at a window.

Through an investigation, police discovered the incident to be a dispute between three males and a rock was thrown that broke a homeowner’s window.

Police are still searching for two of those boys.

“Witnesses just saw two of the males fleeing to the north towards redwood estates building. So we just checked over there and really didn’t locate anything vicinity. Just wanted to make sure that the property was safe and everything was safe over there as well,” said Sgt. Jon Thum

Police say the people involved ranged in age from 17 t0 20.

Possible charges of vandalism are pending.