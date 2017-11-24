Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Offers “Black Furiday” Adoption Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A lot of local families got a little bigger today thanks to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Black cats can often be trickier to adopt since they don’t stand out in their shadowy kennels the same way that white or orange cats do. The Humane Society is offering a special for Black Furiday, for only $24 on November 24th you can give a mostly black cat a forever home.

It typically costs $60 to $100 depending on the breed to adopt one of these furry friends.

The shelter says many of them are already spayed and neutered as well. Dana Peterson with the Humane Society says dozens of families have already taken advantage of this bargain.

“It’s wonderful being to able to see a child’s face light up when they’re getting their first kitten as a kid and they’re just so excited and happy to finally have that person to cuddle with,” said Peterson.

Cats come in all ages and stages, ranging from 2-months-old to ten years old.

You can head to their website to see which feline friends are looking for forever homes and if you qualify for the Black Furiday deal.

http://www.sfhumanesociety.com/