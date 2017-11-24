Sioux Falls Police, FBI Investigating Friday Bank Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a First National Bank branch in Sioux Falls.

Police were dispatched to the bank located near the intersection of West 26th Street and South Sertoma just before noon on Friday. Police say a male wearing a United States Postal Service Uniform and wearing an elderly man mask entered the business carrying a package and some mail.

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at the two employees.

Police say the suspect fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash and headed eastbound. The investigation showed that the suspect parked his vehicle, described as a small black SUV, in the 1800 block of South Campbell Trail and drove eastbound on 26th Street.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation also responded and are assisting with the investigation.