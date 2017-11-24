South Dakota Men’s Basketball Defeats Southern Mississippi 84-71

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The USD men’s basketball team was underway at the pentagon tonight against Southern Mississippi with the Sanford Pentagon Showcase.

Early on it’s Tyler Hagedorn to Matt Mooney who finds Trey Burch-Manning with the easy layup on great ball movement. The Coyotes up early 4-2.

Later in 1st it’s Mooney for three. He extends the lead 7-2 for South Dakota. Mooney had 15 points on the night.

However Southern Mississippi kept it close as Cortez Edwards gets the steal and puts it home for the dunk.

The Coyotes would find a way as it’s Burch-Manning again as he beats the 1st half buzzer giving South Dakota the 32-31 lead at the half.

The Yotes would go on and win 84-71.