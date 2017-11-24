Stampede Score 6 Goals in Win Over Team USA U17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Stampede return home tonight riding a three game win streak as they host the USA U17 National Team

It was an exciting 1st period as Team USA strikes first as Danny Weight gets the goal just four minutes into the 1st period.

However, the Stampede would respond a minute and a half later as Lucas Breault scores his first USHL goal evening the score at 1 a piece

Later in the 1st period Kirill Panyukov gives the Herd a 2-1 advantage with six minutes left in the 1st.

The Stampede will go on and win 6-3 extending their win streak to 4 games.