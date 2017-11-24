Suspended USD Football Player Arrested On New Rape Charge

VERMILLION, S.D. – A University of South Dakota football player who was arrested for attempted second-degree rape and later released is back in custody on a new rape charge.

Officials confirm that Dale Williamson Jr. turned himself in after an arrest warrant for second-degree rape was issued on November 21st.

In October, Williamson along with teammate Danny Rambo Jr. turned themselves in after an investigation was initiated into an alleged sexual assault. The two were accused of assaulting a woman who was having sex with friend in his room. Williamson was released on bail on October 31st.

Williamson now faces a second-degree rape charge with a $50,025 bond, cash or surety.