USD Coyotes Prep For Playoff Game

VERMILLION, S.D. — For the first time in more than a decade the South Dakota football team spent their Thanksgiving preparing for a playoff game.

Thanksgiving is a time for family, so it’s fitting that the Coyotes spent theirs practicing together.

“Thanksgiving is a great holiday, one of my favorites. But you don’t get many opportunities like this to be in the postseason. Coach said there’s 24 teams in the FCS playoffs and the rest aren’t getting to practice this week.” USD Senior Quarterback Chris Streveler says.

USD’s first FCS playoff game takes them to Thibodaux Louisiana to face a defensive minded Nicholls State team. The 8-3 Colonels have the 39th ranked unit in FCS.

“They’re big, strong, fast guys that are going to execute well defensively and they put up points at home so it’s going to be a tough test for us.” USD Senior Receiver Brandt Van Roekel says.

Making it even more important that the Coyotes get a healthy performance from Chris Streveler, who was slowed by a hand injury during their regular season finale loss to SDSU.

“Well the good thing about it is that it didn’t get worse in the game on Saturday which means it’s going to be better come this weekend. Records, anything up to this point, recent week performances, they don’t mean anything because every team starts over 0-0 right now.” USD Head Football Coach Bob Nielson says.

It’s a position everyone’s thankful to be in, especially Van Roekel, who is one of nine players left from the 2013 recruiting class that came in when the program was 1-10.

“It’s a really great feeling. You know all the hard work we put in to make history for this program, we don’t want the ride to be over. We just love being around each other, the guys and the coaches.” Van Roekel says.

And they’d certainly like to be back for a second playoff helping!