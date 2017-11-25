A Family in Flight: A Sweet 16 in the Sky

“How long have you been waiting for this day?” asked KDLT. “Basically my whole life,” said Julia Lair.

Greg Lair is a Vice Wing Commander in the Air National Guard and a pilot for United Airlines. When he’s not a pilot, he’s also a parent. He has two daughters. Meet his youngest, Julia.

“Since I can remember I’ve wanted to go flying,” said Julia. “We have a single engine aircraft, kind of like the one I just flew in where we take it up every other weekend and I just have a blast doing it. I’d always ask, ‘When can I go flying? When can I go by myself?’”

Today is that special day. It’s Julia’s sixteenth birthday, the first day she can legally fly by herself.

“Fulfilling her dreams,” said Greg. “This is something she’s grown up with I haven’t tried to force it on her at all. It’s all her choice and for her to be this excited about something […]”

Greg has been teaching Julia how to fly in the sky since the springtime, always cheering her on from the passenger seat. Other than Dad, lots of loved ones came out to support Julia from the ground.

“It’s fun to have them here to support me when I’m on this big day, so I’m excited they’re here,” said Julia.

Julia successfully completed four touch and goes where she takes off and lands four times.

“It really didn’t feel that much different, like I didn’t really notice that he wasn’t there, so it was just kind of weird that he wasn’t there and I didn’t really notice that much,” said Julia.

A father and daughter, not just bonded by family, but flight. To commemorate this special birthday, Greg cut off the tail of Julia’s t-shirt to symbolize that even though she has her wings now, she shouldn’t fly too far from home.

“Yeah, it’s an emotional event and it’s because I know what this career’s been to me so it’s just fun to be able to share this with her,” said Greg.