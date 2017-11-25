Annual Jingle Bell Run Brings in Crowd At Fawick Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Experts say more than three million people in the United States are affected by arthritis.

Today, members of the Arthritis Foundation invited people to pull out their funkiest and best holiday gear and go for a run around Fawick Park. The foundation’s “Jingle Bell Run” raises money to find a cure for arthritis. This year’s honorary youth, Taylor Van Emmerik, says having this event means a lot because he gets to share his story and show that arthritis does not only affect adults, but children like him as well.

“It feels really amazing because we get to see other people that know our experiences and also those who just want to help us. It’s also just really fun to come out run and walk,” says Van Emmerik.

The race brought in around 300 people. The foundation’s goal is to raise around 54 thousand.