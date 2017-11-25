Guebert & Jacks Beat Charlotte At The Buzzer

SDSU Wraps Up Tournament With 71-70 Win

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-South Dakota State junior Madison Guebert made the game-winning 3-point field goal before the final buzzer sounded as the Jackrabbits defeated Charlotte, 71-70, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Clasico in Cardinal Gibbons Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The come-from-behind win improves SDSU to 5-1 on the season while Charlotte falls to 2-4.

Macy Miller recorded her third 20-plus point game of the season with a season- and game-high 25 points. The junior sank a season-best four 3-pointers and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Guebert tallied 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers. State sank 14 treys.

The Jackrabbits led just three times in the game. With just 19 seconds left in the third quarter, Miller sank a 3-pointer to give State a 53-52 lead but the 49ers closed the quarter with two foul shots for a 54-53 lead. Charlotte then used an 8-2 lead at the start of the fourth quarter to take a seven-point lead, 62-55, with 6:45 left.

South Dakota State took its second lead when Rylie Cascio Jensen sank a 3-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and give the Jackrabbits a 65-64 lead with 2:58 remaining.

A traditional three-point play by the 49ers was answered by a Guebert three-point play with 36 seconds left. Charlotte’s Amaya Ransom sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left for a 70-68 49er lead.

With one second left, Guebert took a pass from Alexis Alexander on the right wing for the final SDSU 3-pointer and the win.

Notes

SDSU sank 14 3-pointers against Charlotte, marking the second game this season with 14 treys. The Jackrabbits also dished 20-plus assists for the third game.

With five 3-pointers today, Guebert is now fifth in career 3-pointers at State with 195.

Macy Miller’s 25 points today give her 1,224 points. She needs three points to pass Ann Just (1992-95) for 26 th on the SDSU career scoring list.

on the SDSU career scoring list. Ellie Thompson’s two points this afternoon give her 1,024 career points, 18 points shy of moving into 33 rd in career scoring at State.

in career scoring at State. Madison Guebert’s 20 points today give her 935 career points, 65 points short of 1,000 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State begins a four-game homestand Nov. 30 with a 7 p.m. game against Northern Iowa in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics