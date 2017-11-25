Guebert & Jacks Beat Charlotte At The Buzzer
SDSU Wraps Up Tournament With 71-70 Win
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-South Dakota State junior Madison Guebert made the game-winning 3-point field goal before the final buzzer sounded as the Jackrabbits defeated Charlotte, 71-70, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon in the Puerto Rico Clasico in Cardinal Gibbons Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
The come-from-behind win improves SDSU to 5-1 on the season while Charlotte falls to 2-4.
Macy Miller recorded her third 20-plus point game of the season with a season- and game-high 25 points. The junior sank a season-best four 3-pointers and was 7 of 10 from the free-throw line. Guebert tallied 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers. State sank 14 treys.
The Jackrabbits led just three times in the game. With just 19 seconds left in the third quarter, Miller sank a 3-pointer to give State a 53-52 lead but the 49ers closed the quarter with two foul shots for a 54-53 lead. Charlotte then used an 8-2 lead at the start of the fourth quarter to take a seven-point lead, 62-55, with 6:45 left.
South Dakota State took its second lead when Rylie Cascio Jensen sank a 3-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and give the Jackrabbits a 65-64 lead with 2:58 remaining.
A traditional three-point play by the 49ers was answered by a Guebert three-point play with 36 seconds left. Charlotte’s Amaya Ransom sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left for a 70-68 49er lead.
With one second left, Guebert took a pass from Alexis Alexander on the right wing for the final SDSU 3-pointer and the win.
Notes
- SDSU sank 14 3-pointers against Charlotte, marking the second game this season with 14 treys. The Jackrabbits also dished 20-plus assists for the third game.
- With five 3-pointers today, Guebert is now fifth in career 3-pointers at State with 195.
- Macy Miller’s 25 points today give her 1,224 points. She needs three points to pass Ann Just (1992-95) for 26th on the SDSU career scoring list.
- Ellie Thompson’s two points this afternoon give her 1,024 career points, 18 points shy of moving into 33rd in career scoring at State.
- Madison Guebert’s 20 points today give her 935 career points, 65 points short of 1,000 career points.
Up Next
South Dakota State begins a four-game homestand Nov. 30 with a 7 p.m. game against Northern Iowa in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics