Hennen Powers Minneota To Third State Title In Four Years

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Minneota won the Class A championship for the third time in the past four seasons with a 28-13 victory over Wabasso in the title game on Saturday, Nov. 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to Class AA championships in 2009, 2014 and 2015, the Vikings captured three consecutive Class C crowns from 1986-88. The Vikings’ latest championship came on the strength of their running game that accounted for 338 of the team’s 372 total yards. Senior running back Isaac Hennen was Minneota’s workhorse with 291 rushing yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns. His two fourth-quarter touchdowns snapped what had been a 13-all deadlock early in the fourth quarter.

Hennen, who finished the season with 27 rushing touchdowns, scored on a 54-yard run with 9:59 left in fourth quarter to give the Vikings (14-0) the lead for good. He added a 15-yard run with 2:22 left. That final score was set up on an interception by teammate Cole Sannow, a senior linebacker, with 3:40 left along the near sideline. Wabasso created the game’s third tie when senior fullback Kyle Jacobson scored on a 1-yard run with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter. Earlier, senior quarterback Alex Pohlen had given Minneota a 13-7 lead with 6:21 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard plunge.

Hennen forged a 7-all halftime deadlock on a 23-yard run with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter. It completed a 10-play, 89-yard drive that took five minutes off the clock. Wabasso opened the scoring on a 1-yard run by senior halfback Cooper Taylor on a 1-yard run. It capped a quick two-play, two-yard drive with 1:26 left in the first quarter. The short field was set up when senior quarterback/strong safety Nick Altermatt burst through the line to block a punt by Minneota senior Alex Pohlen. Teammate Isaac Schmiesing, a senior defensive tackle, recovered the blocked punt and carried it a couple of yards to the 2-yard line. Minneota had 190 total yards in the first half. Hennen led the way with 140 rushing yards on 16 attempts. Wabasso mustered 86 yards of total offense in 22 plays. Taylor rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries. Taylor finished with 74 rushing yards to lead the Rabbits (13-1), who generated 228 yards of total offense. Wabasso was making its first Prep Bowl championship game appearance in seven state tournament trips. -Recap Courtesy MSHSL