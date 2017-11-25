Nebraska Fires Mike Riley

Went 19-19 In Three Seasons As Cornhusker Football Coach

LINCOLN, NE — In the FBS there will be no postseason for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and as a result, Mike Riley will no longer be the head football coach.

The university fired Riley less than 24 hours after a 56-14 home loss to Iowa brought the curtain down on a 4-8 season. In his three years since coming in from Oregon State, Riley went 19-19 at the helm of Big Red.

Of local interest he was coached several former Washington Warrior stars. Riley coached the final two years of Nate Gerry’s stellar Husker career while also landing offensive lineman Matt Farniok, who would start games along the Nebraska line this past season as a redshirt freshman. Matt’s younger brother, Will Farniok, also verbally committed to play for the Cornhuskers beginning next season.