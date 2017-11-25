Northern Colorado Edges South Dakota At Pentagon Showcase

USD Suffers 63-62 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite a career-high 18 points from sophomore Triston Simpson, the South Dakota men’s basketball team fell 63-62 to Northern Colorado Saturday night in the second game of the Sanford Pentagon Showcase.

Trailing 61-60 with 10 seconds remaining, Matt Mooney hit a fade-away jumper on the baseline to give South Dakota (5-2) a 62-61 lead. Northern Colorado (4-2) then took the ball the length of the floor and drew a foul, sending Andre Spight to the free throw line with six seconds on the clock. Spight hit both free throws to give UNC the one-point advantage.

Mooney took the ensuing inbounds pass and got a shot off before the buzzer, but could not get it to fall as the final horn sounded.

Trailing 40-37 with 12:29 remaining in the game, the Coyotes used an 8-0 run to grab a five-point lead just over three minutes later. The run started with a Mooney free throw and continued with a pair of shots from the charity stripe from Trey Burch-Manning, which knotted the game at 40-40.

Burch-Manning then found Nick Fuller for a layup, followed by a Simpson 3-point basket to bring the Coyote fans in attendance to their feet. Northern Colorado called a timeout, and turned to Spight to stop the run when he hit three of his game-high 28 points.

That set the tone for the remainder of the back-and-forth affair, with six tie scores over the final 4:10 of game action. For the entire game, the teams exchanged the lead seven times and held a tie score on 10 occasions.

Simpson scored his career-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting while Tyler Hagedorn added 14 points and Mooney 12 points. Hagedorn tallied a double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds. Carlton Hurst and Burch-Manning each had seven rebounds.

After Spight’s 28 points, Jordan Davis tallied 23 points for Northern Colorado. No other Bear tallied more than four points in the contest.

The Coyotes close out the Sanford Pentagon Showcase Sunday with a 2 p.m. tipoff against Youngstown State. The Penguins fell 71-64 earlier Saturday to Southern Miss.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics