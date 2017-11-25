Shoppers Fill Businesses for Small Business Saturday

LUVERNE, MN- Thanksgiving Day might be over, but the array of sales isn’t done quite yet. While Black Friday may have been the talk of the town a few days ago, things have now shifted over and small businesses are causing some chatter.

On any given Saturday, you can find Stacy Riphagen helping her customers at Dragonfly and it’s very rare to find her sitting still.

“Traffic we have is on Saturdays. Small Business Saturday is one of my bigger Saturdays,” says Owner of Dragonfly, Stacy Riphagen.

Days like today are also when she needs extra hands, but even then, she likes to make her customers feel at home.

“My whole goal is when you come into our doors, we want you to feel like family,” says Riphagen. “We want you to feel welcomed and just take your time, relax, and just enjoy,”

Even though it’s Stacy’s fourth year taking part in Small Business Saturday. Holidays like this mean a lot especially in a small town–where she says businesses have to work harder.

“When we are doing our holiday’s it’s like our harvest,” says Riphagen. “Just like when farmers have their harvest, and you hope to do well during the holiday season because it helps you get through the slower times,”

However despite the challenges that come with having a business, she’s grateful for the community’s support. Shoppers like Stacey Thone are one of her many supporters, who are always looking forward to the holiday.

“We do go into Sioux Falls for Black Friday shopping for some of the deals, but usually the next day, we always try to stick to downtown Luverne,” says Thone.

For other shoppers their main goal is to put the emphasis on community rather than profits.

“In order to keep the little towns going, you want to keep those little shops open and they have so much to offer,” says shopper Judy Gullifer.

“I love supporting those mom- and- pop type shops,” says shopper, Stephanie Gullifer. “The generations I think have switched over and it’s now to the next generation, but keeping that going is just really cool,”

Small Business Saturday kicked off in 2010, by American Express as a way to promote mom-and-pop shops and small businesses around the country.