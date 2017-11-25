Sioux Falls Home Invasion: One Arrested, Two At Large

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for First Degree Robbery and Grand Theft Saturday, after police say he and two other men entered a home in Southwest Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police were dispatched just before 5:00 p.m. to a residential robbery near S. Cathy Avenue and S. Downing Avenue.

The victim in this case reported that their residence had been entered by two black males and one Native American male.

Two of the suspects were reportedly armed with handguns and the suspects took several items of property from the residence.

Julian Tre Crawford, 19, was arrested. Police are still working to identify two additional suspects, identified as black males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and the general public is not in danger.