Sioux Falls Sweeps SMSU In NSIC Doubleheader

USF Men Win 91-85 In Overtime While Women Prevail 76-58

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Junior forward Drew Guebert scored a career-best 36 points with 10 rebounds, including a four-point play late, to rally the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (5-1, 1-0 NSIC) to a 91-85 overtime win over defending NSIC South champion Southwest Minnesota State (4-3, 0-1 NSIC) before 995 at the Stewart Center on Saturday.

For the third time in 2017, the Cougars have recorded an overtime victory, scoring over 90 points in each of the three games (Emporia State, 94-89, Nov. 10; Fort Hays State, 96-92, Nov. 11). It is the first time in the DII era, USF has played and won three overtime games. USF has opend 5-1 in a season for the second time since 2013-14.

While Guebert was seemingly willing USF to a victory in the NSIC home opener, the Cougars also received a career-best performance from redshirt freshman Austin Slater, who had career highs in points with 13 and rebounds with 17. In fact, Slater’s 17 boards are the most by a USF player since Kelly Hubbard had 18 on January 13, 2009.

Aside from Guebert and Slater, senior guard Jerrod Walton had 18 points, including 6-of-6 from the foul stripe in overtime. Junior guard Trevon Evans added 16 points, including a game-tying basket with 12.8 seconds to play, and eight rebounds.

“I was really impressed with how the guys never stopped battling. They kept fighting and making plays no matter the situation,” said USF Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Johnson, who team ended a four-game slide to their NSIC travel partners.

From Johnson’s perspective, the win over SMSU was a team effort with nearly everyone who played stepping up at various points in the game.

“We had some really big-time performances, starting with Drew (Guebert), who just seems to be getting better and better, if that is possible,” said Johnson, who recorded his 161st win at USF.

“Plus, Austin (Slater) had a really big-time performance. 17 rebounds – that is a special effort from a redshirt freshman. But, we won this with efforts across the board. Trevon (Evans) had big baskets when we needed them and Jerrod (Walton) stepped up to the foul line continually and made shots. It was a real team effort,” added Johnson.

As for Guebert, the junior forward, who ranked second in the league in scoring (23.2 points per game) coming into the SMSU game, recorded the most points by a USF player since Mack Johnson had 39 on Dec. 4, 2015. The 36 points by Guebert ranks fourth best all-time at USF since 1984. In addition, Guebert, who now has 960 career points, went over 30 points for the third time in his career and second time this year. He also has 17 20-point or better games, including five this year in six outings, and 46 double digit scoring games. With four three pointers tonight, he has 155, which ranks seventh all-time in USF school history.

Against SMSU, he established career bests in made field goals with 13 and field goal attempts with 23 with his 10 rebounds, the second best total of his career. In a rarity, USF now has two players – Guebert and Trevon Evans (31 points 12 rebounds vs Fort Hays State) with a double double of 30 plus points and 10 plus rebounds.

SMSU, which had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists from Ryan Bruggeman, were 31-of-75 from the floor for 41.3 percent. They hit 6-of-18 from three-point range and just 17-of-28 from the foul line for 60.7 percent.

In a game that was physical, both teams held down turnovers. SMSU had just two and USF, a season-low six. USF’s superior shooting (45.8 percent to 41.3 percent) from the field and a 50-38 rebound margin proved to be big factors in the victory. Also, USF matched the bigger SMSU inside with a 48-46 advantage of points in the paint. The Cougars also had a 10-6 margin in fast break points.

When USF and SMSU get together, there appears to be a pattern in which the game is decided in the final moments. In a series that dates to a 73-68 USF win in 1968-69, the two rivals have played 11 games decided by five points or fewer. In fact, five of the last seven decisions have been decided by four points or fewer. Twice a year ago, SMSU won by two points or fewer but it was the Cougars who had the biggest plays in this match-up to open the 2017-18 conference season.

Turning Point – Guebert has four point play – Walton ices win at line

Down 65-58 with 4:46 to go after an SMSU basket by all-league guard Bruggeman, the Cougars rallied to send the game into overtime. A dunk by Guebert at the 3:25 mark pulled USF within 67-65 but SMSU, which led 35-33 at halftime, continued to answer. But Guebert, a junior from Apple Valley, Minn., converted a four-point play for the first time in his career with 27 seconds to play to draw USF within 74-73. Evans’s driving basket with 12.8 seconds to play sent the game into overtime. In the extra session, Guebert again came up big. With the shot clock winding down with 4:06 to play, Guebert fielded the ball about 28 feet from the basket, turned and knocked in a trey for a 78-76 lead and USF never trailed again.

Game Breakdown – USF rallies late from seven-point deficit

In a game that had six tie scores and seven lead changes, SMSU opened up a 7-3 lead, including a three pointer by K.J. Davis on the Mustangs’ first possession. A three pointer by Walton, one of six by USF, cut the deficit to 14-12 with 11:46 to play. The Mustangs went on a 7-2 run for a 21-14 advantage with 8:33 to go. However, no lead by either team would grow larger than eight, as the Cougars responded with an 8-0 run to take back the lead when Guebert knocked in a jumper for a 24-23 advantage at the 6:26 mark.

USF led, 32-29 after a lay-up from Evans. But SMSU answered with a 6-1 run to close the half as Turner Moen’s layup with three seconds left gave the Mustangs a 35-33 halftime lead.

SMSU carried the momentum into the second half as Bruggeman was fouled on a three-point shot and knocked in all three charity tosses for a 42-36 advantage with 18:35 to play. The Cougars responded with a 10-2 run, key by a three-point plays from Walton and Guebert for a 46-44 advantage with 15:18 to go.

As was the case in a back-and-forth affair, SMSU regained the lead with a 7-1 run for a 51-47 lead at the 12:30 mark when Taylor Schaefer knocked in a trey. After Evans tied the game on a driving basket (53-53, 9:25 2nd half), SMSU asserted some control in a game with very little. Bruggeman, who made 11-of-14 free throws, made his only three-pointer the night after Michael Lee canned his second three and SMSU led 59-53 with 7:50 to play.

The Mustangs were able to sustain the lead until Guebert and company rallied down seven at 65-58 and 4:46 to play. USF put together a 17-10 run to close regulation and drew even on Evans’s driving lay-up into the teeth of the SMSU defense with 12.8 seconds to play. Then, it was Guebert and Walton who took control in overtime as the Cougars outscored SMSU, 16-10 in the five minute overtime session to successfully open the NSIC season with a tightly-contest victory.

Next for USF will be a pair of NSIC games next weekend with the Cougars hosting Winona State at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and Upper Iowa at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 2.

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Led by career-best performances from Kaely Hummel, Jasmine Harris and Moira Duffy, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (3-1, 1-0 NSIC) successfully opened the NSIC season with a 76-58 victory over Southwest Minnesota State (1-3, 0-1 NSIC) before 885 in attendance at the Stewart Center.

Hummel had 24 points to lead the way on offense for USF, which defeated SMSU for the nine straight time. Freshman guard Jasmine Harris had a career-high 17 points while senior Moira Duffy had 14 rebounds to set a career-best.

“For a young team, I felt like we stay together and composed throughout the game,” said USF head women’s basketball coach Travis Traphagen. “Kaely (Hummel), Jasmine (Harris) and Moira (Duffy) had exceptional games with career highs. I thought we had a really nice game for the first time this group has been together for an NSIC game,” he said.

Paced by eight points from Hummel, USF jumped to an 18-14 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 37-27 at halftime. USF outscored SMSU, 21-13, in the third quarter and both teams had 18 points in the fourth quarter for the final advantage.

Hummel, who made 8-of-17 field goals, knocked down 4-of-7 from three point range for 24 points in 36 minutes. She bettered her career high of 22 points against Augustana on Dec. 31, 2016. Harris, who made 6-of-14 field goals and 5-of-7 free throws, had 17 points, to better her previous best of 10 points against Presentation on Nov. 14, 2017. As for Duffy, she had her career-high in rebounds with 14, bettering her 1 against the Colorado School of Mines on Nov. 18, 2017.

For the game, USF made 38.6 percent on 27-70 shooting. But the Cougars’ outside game was connecting on the night by making 10-of-22 from three-point range for 45.5 percent. For the second time this year, the Cougars had double digits in treys. USF, which won the rebound battle, 41-40, also asserted strong defense and committed just six turnovers. Paced by nine steals, including three by Duffy, the Cougars forced the Mustangs into 18 turnovers.

SMSU was led in scoring Meleah Reinhart with 16 points, including two treys. Caleigh Rodning had a double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Game Breakdown —

Hummel helped the Cougars rush out to a 9-4 lead (4:47) with a three pointer and jumper. Augusta Thramer, who had five points, six assists and four rebounds, converted two free throws after being fouled on drive to basket as the Cougars took an 11-4 lead ( 4:04, 1st Q). A basket inside by Ashley Hodell pushed USF’s advantage to 18-11 with 23 seconds left in the quarter. However, SMSU received a three from Sarah Buysse with two seconds left to cut the lead to 18-14 at the quarter break.

Early in the second quarter, Sanders hit a three (6:50) followed by Duffy’s short hook in the lane as Cougars pushed the lead to eight points (26-18). Shortly thereafter (5:22), Mariah Syzmanski knocked down a three for a 29-18 lead. Harris had a driving layup (4:52) and a pair of free throws (4:05) as Cougars took a 33-18 advantage. MSU finished the half on a 9-4 run to trail, 37-27 at halftime.

At the break, USF led but hit just 13-of-37 from the field for 35.1 percent, including 5-of-14 from three point range for 35.7 percent. USF, which was outrebounded, 25-20, was led by Hummel’s nine points while Harris had six points. USF outscored, SMSU, 18-14, in the first quarter and 19-13 in the second quarter for the 37-27 halftime edge.

Right out of the halftime break, Harris, who had three assists, connected with a wide open Andi Mataloni, who drained a three-pointer for a 40-27 advantage (9:22). It was the start of a 20-10 run to open the second half. Five straight points by Hummel, including a trey from the left side, helped USF increase the lead to 52-37 lead with 4:17 to play. Then, Harris converted a three-point play and had an offensive rebound for the 57-37 lead at the 3:03 mark. While the Cougars only scored one point rest of the quarter, they took a 58-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

When SMSU started to make a run midway through the quarter, Harris stepped up. With a drive and basket plus and 1, she pushed USF’s lead to 70-53 with 3:50 to play. A lay-up by Hummel sealed the deal, giving USF a 19-point lead (73-54) and just two minutes to play.

Next for USF will be an NSIC home doubleheader next weekend at the Stewart Center. USF will face Winona State at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and then host Upper Iowa at 4 p.m. on Dec. 2.

-Recaps Courtesy USF Athletics