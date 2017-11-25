Stampede Stop Tri-City For 5th Straight Win

Herd Take Down Storm 4-2

Sioux Falls, SD—It might still be early in the season, but the Stampede are starting to look in midseason form. The Herd scored three power play goals and pushed their winning streak to five games with an impressive 4-2 victory over the Tri-City Storm before 5,731 fans at the PREMIER Center Saturday night. The Herd finished the month of November earning at least one point in all eight games, going 5-0-3 overall. Sioux Falls is now 9-4-5 on the season and sit in third place in the Western Conference, just three points behind first place Fargo, while Tri-City falls to 12-4-0 on the year.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Herd didn’t have one player score more than a goal as four different players tallied goals, led by Nolan Walker and Artem Ivanyuzhenkov who both tallied a goal and an assist in the win. Mikhail Berdin stopped 34 of 36 shots for his eighth win of the season.

After a back-and-forth start to the game, the Stampede registered the first goal at 12:42 when Nolan Walker tipped in a shot from AJ Villella, on the power play, to take a 1-0 lead. The celebration would be short lived, however as the Storm scored just seconds later when Blais Richartz wrap around shot beat Berdin to tie the game at one. The Herd would regain the lead at 17:42 of the period on a power play goal from Khristian Acosta. Ivanyuzhenkov wristed a shot that was stopped by Tri-City goaltender Filip Larsson, but Acosta picked up the rebound and put it into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. Tri-City outshot the Herd 15-10 in the period.

Sioux Falls went back on the power play in the second and would once again cash in as Walker’s shot in front of the goal was stopped, but Ivanyuzhenkov was on the doorstep to put the puck into the net for a 3-1 Stampede lead. The Herd would tally their first five-on-five goal at 9:53 of the period when Colin Swoyer and Kevin Conley found Kirill Panyukov open in the slot and Panyukov danced around Larsson and wristed a shot into the net for a commanding 4-1 lead. Both teams finished the period with 11 shots on goal.

Tri-City got right back into the game at 3:12 in the third when Tyler Ward scored on the power play to make it a 4-2 game, but that would be as close as the Storm would get. Tri-City ran into penalty trouble late and were unable to get anything else past Berdin as the Stampede handed the Storm just their fourth loss of the season.

Tri-City outshot the Herd 36-29 and finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play while the Stampede finished an impressive 3-for-7. Tri-City had only allowed five power play goals all season entering the game.

The Stampede return to action on Friday when they travel to Omaha to face the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 PM.

