Corn Palace Lights Up Blue for Unique Gender Reveal

MITCHELL, S.D. – A Mitchell family used a popular landmark to announce the gender of their newest family member.

Stan Sherwood and his wife Jenifer used the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell Saturday night to let their friends and family know they are expecting another boy to the family!

This is the third boy for the Sherwoods.

They say the idea to use the Corn Palace for the reveal came about after driving by one evening and noticing the lights, thinking it would make for a unique reveal.

The family contacted the Corn Palace director, Scott Schmidt, to ask if it could be done.

He obliged, and was even able to change the lights to blue from his phone while he was in Texas.

It is believed this is the first time the corn palace has ever been used for a gender reveal.