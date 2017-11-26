Coyotes To Face High Flying Sam Houston State Passing Attack

USD Heads To Texas Next Saturday For FCS Second Round

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Coyotes made a memorable first impression in their FCS playoff debut yesterday, turning out the lights on Nicholls State 38-31.

And to keep their first postseason in more than a decade alive, they’ll have to go through another Southland Conference foe next.

The 6th seeded Sam Houston State Bearkats are on deck for USD Saturday in Huntsville, Texas next Saturday. Sam Houston went 10-1 to win the Southland behind a high flying passing attack that’s ranked number one in the nation behind Jeremiah Briscoe’s nearly 3900 yards.

It could make for quite the aerial shootout as Chris Streveler and the Coyotes have the nation’s 8th ranked passing attack, and have been strong on the road with yesterday’s win bring their mark away from the Dakota Dome to 4-3.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM. The winner advances to the quarterfinals the following week against either Jacksonville State or Kennesaw State.