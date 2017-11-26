Jackrabbits Ease By Dakota State

SDSU Wins 92-60

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State had four in double digits and picked up its third straight win Sunday, taking down Dakota State 92-60 at Frost Arena.

SDSU (6-2) hit above 50 percent from the field for the second straight game, finishing 35-for-63 on the day with nine 3-pointers.

The Jacks took advantage of its size advantage throughout the game, outscoring DSU 48-16 in the paint as the Trojans were forced to fire 34 shots beyond the arc.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 16 points, adding six rebounds and three assists.

Reed Tellinghuisen had 14 with a pair of 3-pointers, grabbing six boards to finish second on the team alongside Tevin King (six points), Lane Severyn (six points) and Daum.

Brandon Key and David Jenkins Jr. tallied 13 points apiece as Jenkins hit three treys and Key dished out seven assists.

Chris Howell paced the squad with eight rebounds.

Down 8-5 two minutes into the game after DSU hit a pair of early 3s, a Tellinghuisen 3-point play started SDSU on a burst of 12 unanswered over the next three and a half minutes as the Jacks opened up a 17-8 just past the under-16 media, taking the lead for the rest of the day.

The Trojans continued to take aim from beyond the arc and cut it to five (29-24) at 8:35, but the Jacks took back momentum and outscored DSU by 11 the rest of the half, not allowing a point the final 4:26 to carry a 45-29 edge at the break.

Out of the locker room, SDSU saw its lead shrink to 10 (46-36) in the first three minutes of play and the Trojans hung within striking distance until the 13-minute mark, when the Jackrabbits went on a 40-11 run over the next 11 minutes to build up a game-high 41-point lead before DSU closed the game with the final nine points.

Game Notes

SDSU is 23-4 all-time against Dakota State and has won 12 straight against the Trojans.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 30th on the all-time scoring list with 1,105 points. He broke a tie with Steve Lingenfelter (1979-81; 1,091) while passing Ran Naatjes (1990-93, 95; 1,096), Chris Stoebner (1999-2003; 1,096) and Kent Hyde (1955-58; 1,098) in today’s game.

Reed Tellinghuisen started his 100th career game as a Jackrabbit, currently tied for Brayden Carlson (2010-14) for eighth most in school history.

Mike Daum reached double figures in scoring for the 70th time in his career.

David Jenkins Jr. has 116 points through his first eight career games. Mike Daum, who holds the freshman scoring record of 518 points, had 99 points through his first eight games.

Brandon Key had a career-high 13 points in the game while matching his top mark in assists (seven).

Up Next

South Dakota State closes the opening month of the season Tuesday at Ole Miss, taking on the Rebels at 7 p.m. from Oxford, Mississippi.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics