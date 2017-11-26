Juvenile Female Evades Highway Patrol, Crashes on Off-Ramp, Car Bursts into Flames

On 11/26/17 at approximately 4:45pm SFPD and SFFR were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on the 10th Street overpass of I-229, the lone occupant had been removed from the vehicle.

Investigation revealed that SDHP had attempted to stop that vehicle on NB I-229 for speeding however the vehicle accelerated and was passing other traffic on the right shoulder failing to yield.

That vehicle then took the NB off-ramp at 10th Street at approximately 80mph and attempted turning however was unable to make the turn, losing control and struck the north side concrete retaining wall/fence causing extensive damage to the vehicle as well as the concrete barrier.

The force of the impact knocked numerous large pieces of concrete to fall into the NB I-229 lanes below. Fortunately no other vehicles were struck or involved.

The driver, a juvenile female, was transported from the scene by ambulance with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Department of Transportation (D.O.T.) responded to the scene to assess the damage. Part of WB 10th Street and all of NB I-229 were completely shut down for a couple of hours to enable them to remove the damaged concrete pieces and clean up the debris. The roadways have been re-opened for traffic.