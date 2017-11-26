SDSU Gets Playoff Rematch With Northern Iowa

Jacks Lost To Panthers 38-18 On October 14th

BROOKINGS, S.D. — After a bye week the Jackrabbit football team gets the rematch they’ve been gunning for on Saturday with Northern Iowa in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Fueled by three early Jackrabbit turnovers, a then 2-3 Panther team embarrassed State 38-18 on Hobo Day October 14th. That was the spark of a 6-1 finish for UNI that included their opening playoff game yesterday over Monmouth 46-7.

It also served as a catalyst for SDSU who hasn’t lost since, winning five in a row.

Kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is slated for 2 PM. The winner faces either Central Arkansas or New Hampshire in the quarterfinals the following week.