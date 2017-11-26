Sioux Falls Flyers Fly Past Rushmore

Teams Split Opening Weekend Series After Flyers Win 8-3
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The South Dakota boy’s high school hockey season is off to a high scoring start for the Sioux Falls Flyers.

After falling 3-2 in their opener Saturday with Rushmore, the Flyers went off for 8 goals to even the weekend series with an 8-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Scheels IcePlex.  Nate Mohr led the way with a hat trick and an assist while Ryan Dinsmore also added two goals and an assist.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

