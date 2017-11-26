Wolves Rip NYIT In Pentagon Showcase

Sioux Falls, S.D. – The No. 25 Northern State University men’s basketball team completed the weekend sweep from the Sanford Pentagon Classic, notching their largest victory of the season over New York Institute of Technology. The Wolves improve to 6-1 overall heading into the NSIC opener.

Northern took the lead early in the first half and rolled to a 28 point victory over the Bears. They shot 46.0 percent from the floor, 34.8 percent from the arc, and 56.5 percent from the foul line. NYIT shot 30.0 percent from the floor and 13.3 percent from the 3-point, as the Wolves held strong on defense. Northern forced 17 turnovers and notched 29 defensive boards in the win.

NSU out-rebounded NYIT 45-39 in the game, and recorded 22 assists to the Bears seven. The Wolves tallied 36 points in the paint, 33 points off the bench, 29 points off turnovers, 17 second chance points, and six fast break scores. A total of ten Wolves scored in the win, with three notching double-digit points.

DJ Pollard led the team with 16 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from the arc. He added a team leading six assists, while notching five rebounds, two steals, and one block. Ian Smith followed with 12 points, a team leading two assists, and three assists. Bo Fries led the team off the bench with ten points. The junior shot 4-of-6 from the floor and added four rebounds and three assists.

Darin Peterka, Justin Decker, and Andrew Kallman each notched eight points apiece. Kallman shot 2-of-4 from the arc, while scoring a career high points and adding three rebounds. Gabe King followed with seven points, while Carter Evans notched six.

Logan Doyle led the team with seven rebounds, followed by Pollard, and Decker with five each. Doyle also notched a team leading two blocks, as the Wolves tallied five total as a team. Evans was second on the team with four assists, as six Wolves recorded multiple in the win.

The Wolves will open NSIC play next Friday and Saturday on the road at Minot State and U-Mary. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday versus the Beavers and 6 p.m. on Saturday against the Marauders.

-Recap Courtesy NSU Athletics