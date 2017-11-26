Yankton Statue to Honor Former Governor William H. McMaster

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Efforts are underway in a southeast South Dakota city to memorialize former Gov. William H. McMaster.

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that a statue honoring the former Republican governor is on track to be unveiled in Yankton this June. McMaster moved to Yankton in 1901. He served as the state’s governor from 1921 to 1925, and later served in the U.S. Senate.

The marker will be attached to the Meridian Bridge because McMaster helped build bridges across the Missouri River. McMaster had presided over the dedication of Meridian Bridge.

The county’s historic preservation commission voted unanimously in May to memorialize McMaster and fundraise between $2,000 and $3,000 for the project.

Organizers say they’ve nearly met their fundraising goals to pay for the marker.