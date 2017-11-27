Assistant Teacher/ Float
Childcare
Good Shepherd Lutheran Early Childcare Center has an opportunity for a full-time, assistant teacher/float. The assistant teacher (with assistance from the lead teacher) will execute the curriculum and activities for this classroom. Most of our infants are on an on-demand schedule, but we start to integrate set schedules for the older children.
You can apply online at gswels.org/employment, via Indeed, or apply in-person at 4800 S Southeastern Avenue. Contact Erin at 605-371-0047 with any questions.
gswels.org/employment