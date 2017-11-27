Authorities Investigate Suspicious Death Of Hunter

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) – State and local authorities are investigating what a deputy says is the suspicious death of a hunter in south-central Iowa.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 31-year-old Curtis Ross, of Cedar Falls, was found in a remote area of the county on Saturday. He’d been reported missing earlier in the day.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Keith Glosser said Monday that after an autopsy is completed the case likely will be investigated as a homicide. Glosser declined to provide any more specifics about the case but did say that no arrest has been reported.

