The Barrel House Donates $92,000 To Kids In Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District received a big donation during their school board meeting Monday night.

Through their Hungry Hearts Campaign, The Barrel House donated $92,000 to the district. The majority, $82,000 worth, will go toward students who have negative lunch accounts. The remaining $10,000 will be used for winter weather gear for needy children, according to the Sioux Falls School District Facebook page.

The Barrel House started the Hungry Hearts campaign back in October and have hosted auction and raffle events since.

On the post, the School District said, “thank you doesn’t seem adequate, we are so appreciative.”