At Capitol, Franken Apologizes And Sees Long Fight For Trust

Associated Press
Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Al Franken is apologizing to voters, aides and “everyone who has counted on me to be a champion for women.”

The Minnesota Democrat is fighting to bolster his support and made the comments in his first Capitol public appearance since being drawn into a wave of sexual harassment accusations buffeting Congress.

Lawmakers are starting to return from an extraordinary weeklong Thanksgiving break that saw sexually tinged problems engulf two other legislators as well: Democratic congressman John Conyers of Michigan and Republican congressman Joe Barton of Texas.

Those revelations are on top of allegations that Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl and sought romantic relationships with other teenagers when he was in his 30s four decades ago. He has denied the charges.

Related Post

Sports Talk Radio Host Reacts After Watching DAPL ...
Minnesota Prepares To Fight For Amazon’s 2nd...
Notorious Minnesota Axe Murders Subject Of New Boo...
Bill Seeks To Raise Minnesota’s Smoking Age ...

You Might Also Like