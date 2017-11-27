Guebert Siblings Earn Player of the Week Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A big shot deserves big recognition. South Dakota State’s Madison Guebert has earned Summit League Player of the Week honors.

Guebert nailed this game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the jacks a 71-70 win over Charlotte in Puerto Rico.

The junior guard also scored 20 points in the Jacks’ upset of #23 North Carolina State.

Sibling Drew Guebert earned NSIC South Division Player of the Week honors. The junior forward averaged 32 points and 8 boards in the Cougars’ two wins last week.

Guebert shot 60% from the field including 8-14 from 3-point range.