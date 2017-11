Officials: 2 Fires In Rapid City Did Not Start Accidentally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Officials say two large grass fires over the weekend that sent smoke over Rapid City were not accidental.

A fire in north Rapid City burned Sunday evening in about the same spot that a grass fire broke out Saturday night. Fire department spokesman Jim Bussell says someone intentionally set a fire to burn some hazardous fuels. Both fires burned about three to five acres. There were no injuries.