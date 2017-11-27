One Arrested, Two Suspects At Large In Sioux Falls Home Invasion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a home invasion and are still searching for two other suspects.

Police were called to an apartment complex located on the 5100 block of West 45th St. around 5 p.m. for a residential robbery. The victim states that two black males and a Native American male entered her apartment and started ransacking it. The three males took cellphones, gaming consoles, shoes, tablets and other random items.

The victim told police she recognized one of the men and confronted him before another suspect pointed a handgun at her.

Police were able arrest 19-year-old Julian Tre Crawford for First Degree Robbery and Grand Theft.

Two black males are still outstanding suspects and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Police believe this incident is isolated and the general public is not in danger.