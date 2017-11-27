SDSU’S Coach Stiegelmeier Says UNI Rematch Prep is Easy

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The narrative is clear this weekend for the SDSU football team.

Round two between the Jacks and Northern Iowa has a little more on the line this time. Revenge? Yes, but more importantly, win and advance.

The Jacks play host to a UNI team this weekend that pretty much embarrassed SDSU last month. Three early turnovers led to a 38-18 throttling at Dykhouse Stadium on Hobo day.

Since then, both teams are red hot. The Jacks haven’t lost, winning 5 in a row, and the panthers are on a 6-1 stretch.

When it comes to putting together a game plan, is it hard to prepare for a team that seems to be doing everything right? Not to Coach Stig.

“I think it’s a little easier to be honest with you. We’ve studied them. We’ve game planned against them. We’ve watched the film. We watched the film before we played them. We watched the film after we played them. You tweak some things, but bottom line, football is 11 guys doing their job. And the 11 that do their job the best have success,” says Stiegelmeier.