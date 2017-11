Skyforce Rout Bayhawks 136-100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Skyforce are coming off a thrilling 121-116 win over Grand Rapids Drive earlier this week.

With a 4-4 record the Force are a top the Midwest division, and were hoping to get it done at home tonight.

Click the video box above to see highlights from the Force’s 136-100 win over the Bayhawks.