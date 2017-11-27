The Tale of Two Businesses: Warmer Weather Extends Golf Season, Delays Ski Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The warmer temperatures come as a delight to many, especially golfers who get to squeeze in a few extra rounds this week.

But for others in the business of outdoor recreation, the lack of winter-like weather is leaving them out in the cold.

“I’d kind of like it to be a little cooler, you know maybe a little snow on the grounds. Obviously, that’s not going to happen so we’re just kind of waiting for a cold snap at this point.”

For Dan Grider of Great Bear Recreation Park, green in November is not something he’s too happy about seeing.

“All of our fall projects are now done, so we’re ready to go. We’ve hired everybody, we’ve tested all of our equipment, and we’re just waiting on Mother Nature now.”

Waiting on Mother Nature to deliver some much anticipated colder temperatures.

“All I want right now is a cold front; we will make plenty of snow.”

Across town, the unseasonably warm air is welcomed.

“It’s been quite a stretch of it too! Normally you might get a day or two that pops up but boy, they started predicting these 50s and 60s and whatever, and yeah we just decided to reopen. And looks like we’ll be open all week,” said Tom Jansa, President of Dakota Golf.

Golfers have been soaking up the warm temps to sink an extra few putts at Prairie Green.

“This time of year the guys who have jobs they’ll find a way to sneak away, find some meeting to get to.”

The course initially closed early November, but has reopened to welcome in the warmer weather and golfers back to the green.

Great Bear expected to start their season the first weekend of December, but for now, Grider is keeping an eye on the long-range forecast.

“Once we start seeing overnight temps you know, 20, maybe 15 and daytime highs under 25, 26, we’ll be blowing snow right around the clock.”

While he’s waiting for the cold, Jansa is looking out for more warmth.

“We’ll just keep looking and if we get another warm spell we’ll just see maybe we’ll open up again.”