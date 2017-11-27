Trump Signals Openness To Changes In GOP Tax Plan

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says changes are to the Republican tax bill are coming, as he looks to win over holdout GOP senators in an effort to pass the package by the end of the year.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president says, “With just a few changes, some mathematical, the middle class and job producers can get even more in actual dollars and savings.”

Trump is suggesting openness to making unspecified changes to the way millions of “pass-through” businesses are taxed, a sticking point for some lawmakers.

Trump is set to meet Monday afternoon with five members of the Senate Finance Committee who are on board with the GOP plan. He will travel to Capitol Hill Tuesday to personally lobby Republican senators.