Year-End Pump Prices To Be Most Expensive Since 2014

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – AAA says this December motorists will find higher prices for the holiday season.

Today’s national gas price average is $2.51, which is 38 cents more than this time last year. While AAA says they do expect gas prices to decline between now and the end of the year, motorists will still pay the highest November and December gas prices since 2014.

Year-end gas prices tend to be relatively cheap due to a drop-off in fall gasoline demand around Labor Day and the move to cheaper to produce winter-blend gasoline in mid-September.

This year, the typical factors that drive gas prices down in winter were outweighed by the impact of two major hurricanes, steady consumer demand and continued growth in gasoline exports.