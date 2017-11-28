2 University Of North Dakota Students Facing Drug Charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – Two University of North Dakota students from the Twin Cities are facing drug charges after police say a search of their house turned up 60 pounds of marijuana, $70,000 in cash and some pills.

The 21-year-old sophomore from Plymouth and a 20-year-old student from Minnetrista appeared in Grand Forks County District Court on felony drug charges Monday. They’re charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Authorities say they found the drugs, including an amphetamine, during a search of the students’ house near campus last week. Officers also confiscated a rifle and their vehicles.